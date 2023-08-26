Editor’s Note: FOX 8 coverage of the storms.

(WJW) – The National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes touched down in Ohio in a matter of hours before the sun came up on Thursday, August 24.

Saturday, the NWS confirmed an EF1 tornado hit Spencer in Medina County the same night.

An EF1 has wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph.

Here are all the locations of confirmed tornadoes from this week’s storms:

Cuyahoga County

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado hit Cleveland between Thursday night and the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the NWS, the tornado began near East 71st Street and Chester Avenue. It ended near East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Erie County

An EF1 hit Erie County in Berlin Heights. The tornado uprooted trees and broke off large tree limbs into homes.

Lake County

An EF1 hit Mentor from just west of Dartmoor Road near Mentor Ave and then headed east.

Medina County

NWS confirmed Saturday that a tornado had hit Spencer with wind speeds of 90 mph.

They say an aerial perspective showed swirls in corn fields.

The storm traveled about a mile and a half and ended around JB Firestone Memorial Park.

It’s estimated the tornado was on the ground for 2 minutes.

Several trees were uprooted and snapped in Spencer, NWS surveyors report.

Trumbull County

An EF-0 traveled through Trumbull County for about 2 miles.

The storm started around Mahan and Denman and Hyde Shaffer roads around 12:35 a.m. and lasted 2 minutes.

Ottawa County

An EF1 tornado was confirmed in Ottawa County near South Nissen Road and West Deno Rd.

Tornadoes killed 5 people in Michigan and injured 6 in Pennsylvania.