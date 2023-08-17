BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) – One local school district is starting the school year with a district-wide clear backpack policy.

Parents in the Bedford City School District are reeling after a recent email from the district.

“I found out about the clear book bags a couple days ago in my email. I don’t agree with it,” said Chantelle McDermon, a parent.

The emails go on to say that to “ensure safety and success, the district will supply each student with a clear book bag and school supplies.”

“I don’t have a problem with that. It’s just fine with me,” said Janice Morgan, a grandparent.

Veranda Rodgers said the primary and intermediate schools also sent out a flier alerting parents of safety updates.

“We found out about the metal detectors on Sunday during our parent call, and that all students will be wanded by security upon arrival,” said Rodgers.

FOX 8 reached out to the Bedford City School District for comment, but phone calls and emails were not returned Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the emails stated that each school will distribute the clear book bags to students during the open house events Monday night.

“Why weren’t parents given this information in enough time? Even with the clear book bag, I had already bought school supplies,” said Rodgers.