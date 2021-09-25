All-star cast of FOX 8s Own tees off at annual golf outing

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) — An All-Star cast of Fox 8s Own gathered at Big Met Golf Course in Fairview Park to tee off and to mingle with FOX 8 viewers in attendance at the 2021 Fox 8 Cleveland Metroparks Golf Outing.

The event started this morning at 9 a.m.

FOx 8s Own Todd Meany, P.J. Zeigler, Kenny Crumpton and Gabe Spiegel (WJW)



The cost is $80/person, $320/team and capacity is limited.

Here’s a rundown of the prizes:

1st place – Best overall team wins $2000 in prizes; $250 Cleveland Metroparks gift card per team member; $250 check per winner

2nd place – $100 Cleveland Metroparks gift card per winner

3rd place – $75 Cleveland Metroparks gift card per winner

Long drive winner – 1 item of outerwear from golf shop; 1 golf hat; 1 golf shirt; $50 Cleveland Metroparks gift card

Closest to the Pin winner – 1 item of outerwear from golf shop; 1 golf hat; 1 golf shirt; $50 Cleveland Metroparks gift card

All participants receive lunch swag bag sponsored by Motorcars Acura/Volvo.

If you can’t make the outing, play 9 holes at Shawnee Hills Golf Course in Bedford on September 25 after 10am for just $8 courtesy of Fox 8.