All Southwest Airlines flights are half off this fall

DALLAS, Texas (WJW) – Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 50 year anniversary by giving customers 50% off fall flights.
The flight has to be booked by Thursday, June 17.
The deal applies to flights from September 15 to November 3.
The discount is applied before taxes and fees.
All destinations in Southwest’s network are eligible for the promotion including international destinations.
All Southwest Airlines flights come with two free checked bags and free drinks.
The airline doesn’t charge any cancellation of change fees.