CLEVELAND (WJW) – On Tuesday and Wednesday, all lottery tickets are winners, even if you lose!

Krispy Kreme is offering guests one original glazed donut during its “Mega Glaze Days” on August 1 and 2. All you have to do is show your Mega Millions lottery ticket at the store.

“Krispy Kreme fans, you’re all winners in our hearts,” Krispy Kreme said in a press release.

You can share your free donut and love for Krispy Kreme on social media using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.