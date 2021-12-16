Remaining hostages from Ohio-based missionary group freed in Haiti, police say

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers said Thursday that a kidnapping gang has released all remaining hostages from an Ohio-based missionary group.
Seventeen members of the group from Christian Aid Ministries were captured by the 400 Mawozo gang during a visit to an orphanage on Oct. 16. Five had been freed in earlier releases.
Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement on Thursday, thanking people for their prayers. It did not release any further information.
The victims including give children, ranging from infant to 15 years old. Members of the group are from Amish and Mennonite communities in Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Ontario, Canada.