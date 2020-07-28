‘All eyes watching Cleveland’: CWRU and Cleveland Clinic prepare for first presidential debate

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University are gearing up to host the first presidential debate of 2020 on Sept. 29.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be able to highlight Northeast Ohio, particularly the work that’s being done by our two organizations and others to take care of people in their time of need,” said James Merlino, M.D., Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at Cleveland Clinic and Chief Health Security Advisor to the Commission on of Presidential Debates for the 2020 general election.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will spar at the shared Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic, inside Samson Pavilion.

“I think one of the advantages of having the debate here in Cleveland at the Health Education Campus is its proximity to health care,” said Merlino.

Case Western Reserve Provost Ben Vinson said the debate will bring new meaning to the existing collaboration.

“Now this opportunity to do a lot of the healing that’s really taught in this building, to kind of take that to a different level,” Vinson said.

The announcement came after Notre Dame withdrew from hosting because of the difficulties the pandemic created for their fall semester.

“From a spatial standpoint some of the concerns that Notre Dame had, those are not replicated for us,” said Vinson, talking of the distance in campus locations.

The University was the site for a vice-presential candidate debate in 2004 and Vinson expects a similar buzz.

“This is a place where serious things happen of consequence,” Vinson said. “So the vice presidential debate was of that nature. This takes it up yet another notch.”

But September’s debate will look a lot different as the clinic works with the Commission of Presidential Debates to develop procedures around audience size, the distance among seats and disinfectant measures.

More specific details including whether there will even be an audience will depend on the status of the pandemic at that time.

“We see this very much as the blueprint for keeping the debate participants, the operations people safe at the other debates,” Merlino said.

The clinic is also advising on all the fall debates.

The weight of this responsibility is not lost on either party.

“This is the first debate, this is such a critical element to our democracy,” said Merlino.

In a joint statement, the Clinic and university put viewing projections at exceeding 100 million.

“All eyes will be watching Cleveland on Sept. 29,” said Vinson.

