‘All babies should be celebrated:’ Moms-to-be in need invited to Community Baby Shower

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Families in the Cleveland area, who are welcoming a new bundle of joy and need some help getting what they need to help their babies thrive, are invited to attend a community-wide baby shower this coming weekend.

Cleveland-area professional Dr. Marie McCausland is hosting her second Community Baby Shower at Euclid Creek Reservation in Wildwood Park at 16975 Wildwood Drive in Cleveland on Sunday, November 21, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

All items, from clothing to furniture to food and everything in between, are free.

“All babies should be celebrated, and all families should have the essentials they need to welcome their new bundle of joy home,” McCausland said in a press release.

The first Community Baby Shower in July 2021, gifted over 150 families and their new or soon-to-be-born babies with over 15,000 items and also included a celebration with food and beverages at the shower.

McCausland says she anticipates over double the response and attendance at the event this weekend. The team is prepared to shower new moms or moms-to-be with 30,000 items, enough donations to fill a 26′ box truck.

As the founder of the Community Baby Shower, McCausland also runs her website DigiDoula and her charitable organization Mom Effect. Through Mom Effect, McCausland has created a community for moms to connect and share information they need to be confident throughout their pregnancies and post-partum.