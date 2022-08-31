CLEVELAND (WJW) – There is a new ship on the Great Lakes.

It’s the newest vessel to join the U.S. Flag Fleet and the first to be built on the Great Lakes since the early 1980’s.

Organizers say, “this ship is proudly U.S. built, U.S. crewed and U.S. owned.”

The 640-foot bulk carrier is capable of hauling 26,000 tons.

The ship was built by the Interlake Steamship Company and designed to carry all types of cargo throughout the Great Lakes freshwater system but officials say the vessel was specifically designed to navigate the tight bends of the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland.

The ship is the first on the Great Lakes with engines that meet EPA Tier 4 emissions standards.

“We invested hundreds of millions of dollars to lower our emissions and increase our efficiencies in what is already the greenest form of transportation. This part of our story began 15 years ago,” said the Interlake Steamship Company.

The vessel made its maiden voyage in July 2022. She departed from Sturgeon Bay and made a 110-mile trek to Port Inland.

The ship has been named “Mark W. Barker.” The name is in recognition of Interlake’s President.