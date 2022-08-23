INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – It’s not even Fall yet, but you may want to mark your calendars now for a North Pole Adventure.

Just last year, after nearly three decades, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad changed its popular holiday train ride from “The Polar Express” to the “North Pole Adventure.”

The CVSR family tradition is known to sell out quickly.

This year, CVSR members can purchase tickets beginning September 7 at 9 a.m.

Non-members can purchase tickets beginning October 5 at 9 a.m.

You can book your adventure, here.

According to CVSR’s website, the North Pole Adventure offers a “mighty journey to the North Pole to hand-deliver your letter to Santa to the North Pole’s very own Postmaster.”

Last year, Kickin’ with Kenny offered a sneak peek at the North Pole Adventure.

Along the way, children and adults can enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, and other festivities.