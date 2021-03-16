All aboard! Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad welcoming back passengers

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio- (WJW) All aboard! The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is resuming train rides starting May 1.

According to a news release, the National Park Scenic rides that run through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park will run three days a week starting in May ( Friday through Sunday) and five days a week ( Wednesday through Sunday) beginning in June.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests and volunteers back on the train,” said CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur. “We have an exciting season planned that includes the debut of The Cleveland Dinner and Event Train and the Explorer program.”

Departures will take place from Akron Northside Depot, Rockside Depot in Independence and Peninsula Depot and Boston Depot in Peninsula.

CVSR is also debuting two programs for the 2021 season: The Cleveland Dinner and Event Train and the Explorer program.

The Cleveland Dinner and Event Train kicks off May 7 and will feature dinner, a beverage and event programs. In addition to ‘Dinner on the Train,’ several excursions including Ales on Rails™ beer tastings, Murder Mystery, Grape Escape wine tastings and other themed programs will be available.

For the Explorer program, visitors will get off the train and explore their park and be able to purchase a season-long pass or one-time pass to ride the train then bike, kayak, hike or run the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The Explorer program runs on the same dates and times as the National Park Scenic.

All CVSR excursions are operating under COVID-19 safety practices and procedures which include: more frequent sanitation, the wearing of masks, physical distancing and operating trains at no more than 50% capacity.

Tickets for the 2021 summer season go on sale to CVSR members on March 23 and to the public March 26. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling customer service at (330) 439-5708.