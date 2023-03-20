CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s been nearly 10 years since a 53-year-old nurse was stabbed to death in downtown Cleveland in 2013.

The murder of Aliza Sherman is still unsolved.

“It’s very painful to know there is a murderer walking around,” said Jan Lash, a friend of Sherman’s. “It’s frustrating.”

Sherman was murdered in broad daylight in front of the Erieview Plaza. She went to the area that Sunday afternoon to meet with her divorce attorney.

“The moment I got the phone call, I thought by that weekend someone would be arrested,” said Maria Zoul, Sherman’s friend. “So, it’s unbelievable that it’s now 10 years and people are getting away with murder.”

Lash noted that Sherman was stabbed 11 times but none of her personal items were taken.



“So it didn’t seem like a robbery,” Lash said. “I don’t understand.”

Surveillance video captured a hooded figure running from the scene, but so far, no suspects have been identified.

In 2021, Cleveland police asked agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist with Sherman’s case.



An agent told the FOX 8 I-Team that the investigation is still ongoing.

BCI Special Agent Lindsay Mussel is asking anyone with information on the case to contact them as soon as possible.



“We loved her so much,” Zoul said. “Everyone loved Aliza, and we will not give up.”

Anyone with information about Aliza’s murder is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case.

A fund in Sherman’s name has been established by her daughter Jennifer, in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic Transformation Institute and the Cleveland Clinic Enterprise Domestic Violence Committee. The fund will support the needs of Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers who have experienced domestic violence and create prevention and awareness programs, according to the Clinic.

The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at Canterbury Golf Club, 22000 South Woodland Road in Beachwood.