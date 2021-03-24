Aliza Sherman murder remains unsolved eight years later

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been eight years since 53-year-old Aliza Sherman was brutally murdered in downtown Cleveland.

The mother of four was attacked on Erieview Plaza near the Galleria on March 24, 2013 after leaving her attorney’s office. She was stabbed 11 times.

Despite having surveillance video of a suspect, no one has been arrested. The Cleveland Division of Police said the case remains an open and ongoing homicide investigation.

Sherman was in the middle of a divorce at the time of her death and proceedings were scheduled to begin the next day. Her attorney Gregory Moore pleaded guilty to one count of falsification for giving investigators inaccurate information on the day of the murder.

There will be a vigil via Zoom at 5 p.m. Wednesday to remember Sherman.

There is a reward for information in Sherman’s death. Anyone with tips should call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 or go to 25crimes.com