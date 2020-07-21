Algae blooms return to Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There are now algae blooms in the Sandusky and Maumee bays of Lake Erie, the National Weather Service in Cleveland said on Tuesday.

Beaches have not been closed. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Ocean Service said toxin concentrations have increased, but remain below the recreational level. People and pets should stay out of the water where scum is forming.

Seasonal blooms of blue-green algae are typically present in Lake Erie from July to October when warmer water creates favorable conditions.

They can cause toxic or harmful effects on people, fish, marine mammals and birds. The scums can also clog the coolant systems of boat engines.

