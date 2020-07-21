Algae blooms return to Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There are now algae blooms in the Sandusky and Maumee bays of Lake Erie, the National Weather Service in Cleveland said on Tuesday.

Beaches have not been closed. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Ocean Service said toxin concentrations have increased, but remain below the recreational level. People and pets should stay out of the water where scum is forming.

Algal blooms are present in western Lake Erie. The blooms haven't closed beaches, but the National Ocean Service recommends you & your pets stay out of the water where scum is forming. You can find the latest harmful algal bloom (HAB) forecast here: https://t.co/tsf7zZJFBf pic.twitter.com/pUV0GMHhvZ — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) July 21, 2020

Seasonal blooms of blue-green algae are typically present in Lake Erie from July to October when warmer water creates favorable conditions.

They can cause toxic or harmful effects on people, fish, marine mammals and birds. The scums can also clog the coolant systems of boat engines.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: