(WJW) – Alfonso Ribeiro, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor, shared details about his daughter Ava’s emergency surgery following a scooter accident on Live with Kelly and Mark.

According to Ribeiro, Ava fell off her sit-down scooter and suffered road rash on her face and arm.

She had to undergo emergency surgery the day before her 4th birthday.

“Ava had a very difficult week. I’m so proud of how well she handled everything. She’s so brave strong and creative,” Riberio wrote on Instagram.

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: Alfonso Ribeiro, Angela Unkrich and their kids Alfonso Ribeiro, Jr., Ava Ribeiro and Anders Ribeiro attend the Holiday Road Friends & Family Preview Night 2021 at King Gillette Ranch on December 04, 2021 in Calabasas, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Holiday Road)

Ribeiro’s wife, Angela, had already expressed concern about Ava’s safety that week, he said.

Ribeiro revealed that his wife’s intuition is often accurate, and she had a premonition that Ava would end up in the emergency room.

Despite her warning, Ava still rode her scooter, and she was injured.

Ribeiro expressed gratitude towards the emergency service and procedure that helped lessen the likelihood of scarring and praised his daughter’s bravery during the surgery.

Ribeiro and his wife Angela have three children together, Ava and two sons, and Ribeiro has an older daughter from a previous relationship.