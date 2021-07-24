Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comes out to support Nina Turner campaign

CLEVELAND (WJW) — New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in Cleveland on Saturday drumming up support and energizing canvassers aiding Former State Senator Nina Turner’s bid to represent Ohio’s 11th Congressional District.

“This isn’t about Nina vs any opponent; this is about the people versus big money,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a midday event.

“This is a deep blue seat. It’s a deep blue seat. Districts like Ohio’s 11th should be leading the country on issues. They are opportunities, they are very rare opportunities, very rare districts like this one that can take and be visionary.”

The canvas launch included four events in both Cleveland and Cleveland Heights to help rally volunteers for the last week and a half until the primary.

“Canvasses are where the fight gets won. Right here is where the work happens and I love being where the work happens. Where we actually get our hands dirty in the work of knocking on our doors and having conversations with our neighbors and building actual community. There’s no replacement for that,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

Turner is running a progressive campaign supporting policies like Medicare for all, the Green New Deal, the cancellation of student debt and a $15 per hour minimum wage.

“If there is anywhere where you can afford to have somebody be bold. If there is any district where you can afford to have somebody who is going to bespeak not only a certain truth to power but stand up and help create a vision that provides provision. If there is any district where it can be done in the great state of Ohio, it’s Ohio 11th district.”

The campaign of Tuner’s opponent, Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown, released a statement in response to Ocasio-Cortez’s visit saying:

“The contrast in this race could not be clearer. Shontel Brown is the only candidate who from day one can work with the Biden administration and our house majority to deliver good-paying jobs, affordable healthcare, and affordable prescription drugs to northeast Ohio.”

She too canvassed in Cleveland Saturday but on the city’s west side, tweeting that her team is in “full gear” and will be hosting a cookout community event in Cleveland Heights tomorrow afternoon.

Early voting started two weeks ago for the partisan primaries that will be held on August 3rd.

The crowded race has 15 candidates looking to be sent to capitol hill including 2 republicans and 13 democrats.

The partisan contests, at least on the democratic side, will likely determine the winner of the general election in a far left-leaning district.