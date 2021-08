STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert was issued early Monday for a Strongsville man.

George Robotkay, Courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office

George Robotkay, 83, left his home Sunday around 5 p.m. and has not been seen since, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Robotkay suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

He is 5’6”, 145 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen on Century Oak Drive in Strongsville.

If you have any information, call 911.