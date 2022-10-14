CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians today announced that American League Division Series Game 3 against the New York Yankees on October 15 is sold out.

The team returns home to Progressive Field on Saturday for the 7:37 p.m. first pitch.

If necessary, the Guardians will host Game 4 on Sunday at 7:07 p.m.

The team reminds fans that only tickets purchased directly through the Cleveland Guardians or StubHub are permitted at Progressive Field.

Additional tickets, including Standing Room Only, may be released for Game 3.

A limited amount of tickets are available for Game 4 online only. You’ll be limited to six tickets per game and all tickets will be delivered in digital form. You can purchase them here.

Fans attending either game are encouraged to ‘Rock Your Red’ at Progressive Field.