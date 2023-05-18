Editor’s Note: The video above is of a new ALDI in Kent.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – ALDI is getting ready to open its first store in North Canton, Ohio.

The new store, located at 8100 Cleveland Ave NW, opens on June 1.

It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition, the first 100 customers on June 1 will receive a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the opening weekend from June 1 through June 4.

ALDI has been voted the price leader for six years running by the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report.