OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) – Attention shoppers — a new ALDI store is opening in the city of Oberlin next week.

The store, located at 14885 OH-58, opens for business Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. It’s one of more than 1,000 stores to open in the U.S. over the past decade.

According to ALDI, the first 100 customers will receive a gift card on opening day. Shoppers also have the chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Corey Stucker, Hinckley regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served neighboring communities for nearly 35 years and are excited to offer Oberlin residents an affordable way of shopping.”

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.