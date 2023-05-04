KENT, Ohio (WJW) – ALDI is preparing to open its newest store in Kent.

The new location is opening at 110 Brimfield Ridge Circle on Thursday, May 18.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the opening weekend from May 18 through May 21.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Corey Stucker, Hinckley regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served this community for more than 19 years and are excited to continue to offer Kent residents an affordable way of shopping.”

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.