Aldi hiring more than 450 in Cleveland-Akron area

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Aldi announced today it wants to hire more than 20,000 new store and warehouse employees across the country, with 450 new hires in the greater Cleveland-Akron area.

To do this, Aldi is hosting a National Hiring Week from Sept. 20-24, where local stores and warehouses will host interview events.

Interested applicants can view open positions in their area here.

To sweeten the deal, Aldi also recently increased pay for store and warehouse employees starting at $15 and $19 per hour, respectively, based on market and positions including benefits like health care and retirement plans, financial wellness and employee assistance programs and generous paid time off.