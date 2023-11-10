MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in a crash that killed a 72-year-old Creston man.

According to a press release, the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the intersection of State Route 57 and State Route 604 in Milton Township in Wayne County.

Officials say the 72-year-old was driving a Buick Park Avenue when he failed to yield at a stop sign. That’s when an 18-year-old, driving a Chrysler 200, struck the Buick in the right front.

The 72-year-old was injured and taken to Akron City Hospital, where officials confirm, he later died. The 18-year-old was also transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials did not state which driver was suspected of being impaired by alcohol.