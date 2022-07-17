TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong way crash where alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Douglas B. Fahrni, 62, of Apple Creek died from the crash that happened on Saturday at around 10:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of US Route 30 near mile post 5, in Tuscarawas Township in Stark County, according to a release from OSHP.

Troopers say a 30-year-old man in a 2019 Chevrolet Trax was driving on the wrong side of the divided highway, eastbound in the westbound lanes, and hit Fahrni, in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu, head-on.

Fahrni was taken to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chevy Trax was taken to the hospital and treated for a broken leg.

An off-duty police officer from the Perry Township Police Department and an off-duty paramedic from the Perry Township Fire Department drove up on the crash scene where they both remained on scene to assist.

The Massillon Police Department, the Brewster Fire Department, the North Lawrence Fire Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation all assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the crash scene.

There is no word on any charges filed.