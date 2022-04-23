LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A man is in custody after a fatal crash in Lakewood where alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

Josephine Sever, a 55-year-old Lakewood resident, was killed in the crash that happened at the intersection of Cove Avenue and Clifton Boulevard on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m., according to a release from the Lakewood Police Department.

Officers say that Sever was driving a 2021 Mitsubishi Lancer traveling southbound on Cove Avenue and stopped at the flashing red light at Clifton Boulevard before attempting to cross over Clifton Boulevard, but was hit by a 2019 Kia Sportage heading eastbound.

Both vehicles hit several parked vehicles then came to rest on the north side of Clifton Boulevard, police say.

The driver of the Kia was taken to Fairview Hospital and is in police custody at this time. His identity is not being released, pending the filing of possible charges.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted the Lakewood Police Department in the crash investigation, which is ongoing.