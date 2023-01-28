CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Tuscarawas County early Saturday morning.

Officials say alcohol is considered a factor in the 4 a.m. crash that killed a 34-year-old woman from Newcomerstown, according to a release from OSHP.

The release says the woman was driving a 2021 Jeep Gladiator southbound on State Route 416 approaching the intersection of US 36 and reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign.

Officials say the Jeep traveled off the road, hit a guardrail face then overturned down an embankment. The woman was ejected from the Jeep.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officers say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Arrowhead Fire and EMS, Uhrichsville EMS, Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Department, ODOT and Finlayson Towing assisted at the scene.