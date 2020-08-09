GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Wayne County that left two teens dead.
OSHP says the crash occurred on State Route 57 in Green Township around 12:03 a.m. Sunday.
An 18-year-old Elyria man had been driving southbound on SR 57 when he failed to yield at a red light.
Officials say he struck a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Apple Creek, on the driver’s side. She had been attempting to turn left from County Road 7 and continue northbound on SR 57 when the accident occurred.
After he hit her vehicle, the man’s vehicle continued southbound down the road before striking a guardrail and coming to a rest.
The Wayne County Coroner declared both drivers dead at the scene.
Authorities say alcohol appears to have played a factor in the crash and neither teen had been wearing a seatbelt.
This incident remains under investigation.
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Police chase in Ohio and Kentucky ends with 4 bystanders hit, 2 killed
- Alcohol believed to be involved in Wayne County crash that killed two teens, OSHP says
- Heat, humidity on the rise this sunny Sunday in Northeast Ohio
- Seen on TV: 8/9/2020
- Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday as temps climb back into the 80s