Alcohol believed to be involved in Wayne County crash that killed two teens, OSHP says

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Wayne County that left two teens dead.

OSHP says the crash occurred on State Route 57 in Green Township around 12:03 a.m. Sunday.

An 18-year-old Elyria man had been driving southbound on SR 57 when he failed to yield at a red light.

Officials say he struck a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Apple Creek, on the driver’s side. She had been attempting to turn left from County Road 7 and continue northbound on SR 57 when the accident occurred.

After he hit her vehicle, the man’s vehicle continued southbound down the road before striking a guardrail and coming to a rest.

The Wayne County Coroner declared both drivers dead at the scene.

Authorities say alcohol appears to have played a factor in the crash and neither teen had been wearing a seatbelt.

This incident remains under investigation.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: