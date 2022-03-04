Alcohol believed to be factor in two vehicle fatal crash in Ottawa County

CATAWBA ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a man and left another injured.

It happened on Thursday around 8:30 p.m. on Northwest Catawba Road at the intersection of Abbey Lane in Catawba Island Township in Ottawa County, according to a release from OSHP.

Troopers say 81-year-old John K. Pirnstill, driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis, failed to yield from a private drive before entering Northwest Catawba Road and was hit on the passenger side by a 2020 Dodge Ram driven by a 41-year-old man from Huron.

Pirnstill was wearing a seat belt but died in the crash, according to officials.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured. He was also wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol and/or drug use are believed to be a factor at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.