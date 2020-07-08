Alcohol believed to be factor in head-on crash that killed woman, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating a fatal crash that may have involved alcohol.
According to a release from police, at around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, a Dodge Durango, driven by a 28-year-old man, was traveling on East Ave. when the driver went left of center.
Police said he struck a northbound vehicle — a Jeep Compass– head-on. The driver of that vehicle, a 35-year-old woman, was killed instantly, according to Akron police. A 33-year-old man in the Jeep suffered minor injuries, as did the driver of the Dodge Durango.
The release stated that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation.
