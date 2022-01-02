Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal Stark County crash

SANDY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal 2-car crash that happened on New Year’s Day.

At 6:45 p.m. on State Route 43 just north of Indian Run Avenue SE, Shannon Wilburn, 48, of Canton, was driving a 1993 Ford pickup truck northbound on State Route 43 then went left of center, according to a release from the OSHP.

Wilburn hit head on into a 2007 Ford Taurus traveling southbound on State Route 43 and died from his injuries.

The driver of the Taurus has serious injuries and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital by emergency squad.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.