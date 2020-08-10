Alcohol believed to be a factor in deadly Stark County motorcycle crash

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Stark County.

It happened Saturday on State Route 93 in Lawrence Township around 9 p.m.

According to a press release from OSHP, a motorcycle rider was headed south on SR-93 when he lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a curve.

The motorcycle driver lost control, was ejected, and then was hit by a car.

The motorcycle rider was identified as Edward Rohr, 60, of North Lawrence.

Troopers say he was not wearing a safety helmet and that alcohol is believed to be a factor.

