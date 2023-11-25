CANAAN TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that turned fatal on SR-83 in Wayne County Friday evening.

Troopers were called to the area of milepost 20 not far from Canaan Township at 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival they learned that the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro headed southbound “came into contact” with a GMC Acadia driving the same way. This led to the Arcadia going into northbound traffic, and it was a hit by a Honda Odyssey.

The driver of the Acadia, identified as 26-year-old Morgan Hoxworth of Smithville, was declared dead at the scene, according to officials. A 30-year-old passenger in the vehicle was taken to Wooster Community Hospital for injuries.

The driver of the Camaro sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital. The driver of the Honda, and two other passengers, were not hurt in the crash.

Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt, OSHP said in a statement.

OSHP did not go into anymore details but said they believe “alcohol and or drugs are contributing factors to this crash.”