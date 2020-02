CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Alanis Morissette is marking 25 years since the release of Jagged Little Pill.

She’s celebrating with a 2020 tour and a new album.

Such Pretty Forks in the Road is due out May 1.

Alanis is making a stop at Blossom Music Center July 23, and she’s bringing Garbage and Liz Phair with her.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 11 a.m.

41.191313 -81.560658