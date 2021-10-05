Alan Kalter, ‘Late Show’ announcer for David Letterman, passes away

(WJW) — Alan Kalter, the long-time announcer for David Letterman on “The Late Show,” has passed away at 78.
Fox News reports Kalter was the announcer from 1995 through 2015.
Rabbi Joshua Hammerman, of Temple Beth El in Connecticut, told Fox News Kalter died peacefully at a hospital.
In a statement to Newsweek, Letterman said he and show producers knew right away they wanted Kalter to be the show’s announcer. He called him the “best announcer in television.”
Kalter leaves behind his wife, Peggy, and three daughters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.