Alabama mother allegedly beat toddler with brick, told officers the devil made her do it

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WJW) — An Alabama mother was arrested after she allegedly beat her 2-year-old son with a brick and choked him, claiming the devil made her do it.

According to WBMA, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a small child being assaulted on Wednesday.

When they arrived at the residence reportedly involved, officers found the child being rushed to the hospital by family members. The child was then life-flighted to a hospital in Birmingham.

Investigation revealed that Melody Smith, 33, had allegedly assaulted her son with a brick and tried choking him.

Smith reportedly admitted to the attack and told investigators her son was the devil, the Associated Press reports.

Smith was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. She is currently being held in the Walker County Jail with a bond of $250,000.

Meanwhile, officials say the child, who sustained multiple serious injuries, is in stable condition.

“At one point he wasn’t breathing,” Sheriff’s Investigator Carl Carpenter told the Associated Press. “There were indications of hypoxia.”

The child is expected to live, however, it is still too soon to tell if the injuries caused any permanent damage.

“I’m just glad the little guy lived. That was my worry,” Carpenter reportedly said. “He’s a little fighter.”

The Alabama Department of Human Resources has opened an investigation and issued emergency custody arrangements for the boy. He has been placed in the custody of a family member for the time being.