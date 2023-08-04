MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) — A Moulton, Alabama mother has been charged with capital murder after her 7-year-old son was found shot to death Friday morning.

Shannon Renee Karr, 36, was booked into the Lawrence County Jail just after 4 a.m., where she’s being held without bond.

Shannon Karr (Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to Lawrence County Corner Scott Norwood, authorities were called to the scene by Karr herself at 2:17 a.m. A 7-year-old boy was found shot twice “at close range,” Norwood confirmed.

The coroner added that Karr was the only one in the home at the time.

Norwood said the child was pronounced dead at 2:55 a.m., and stated that his body has been sent off to be autopsied.

Karr was charged with one count of capital murder of a victim less than 14, according to online court records.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Karr on August 23.