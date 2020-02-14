Alabama lawmaker proposes bill requiring men to get vasectomies at 50 ‘at own expense’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJW) — An Alabama lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require men to undergo vasectomies when they turn 50 or after the birth of their third child, whichever comes first.

Rep. Rolanda Hills, D-Birmingham, introduced the legislation, and as the synopsis states: “under the existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men.”

The proposal specifically states the bill “relating to family planning; to require a man to undergo a vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.”

It also states that the man would have the vasectomy “at his own expense.”

AL.com reports that the proposal is a response to a bill passed the legislature last year that included “a near total ban on abortion.”

“The vasectomy bill is to help with the reproductive system, and yes, it is to neutralize the abortion ban bill …it always takes two to tango,” she told AL.com. “We can’t put all the responsibility on women. Men need to be responsible also. I do not believe that women should use abortion as a birth control, but I do believe that if a women is raped or if it’s incest or anything like that then she has the choice to do what she wants to do.”

A federal judge ended up blocking last year’s bill from going into effect while the court addressed challenges to the legislation.

