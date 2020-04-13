Alabama church shares photo of middle cross left standing after severe storms, tornadoes on Easter

ALABAMA (WJW) — A church in Alabama shared a photo of one of three crosses left standing after severe storms and tornadoes swept through the south on Easter.

Lawler Missionary Baptist Church in Dora, Ala., shared the photo stating: “God is faithful.”

In Christianity, the middle of three crosses signifies the one on which Jesus was hung.

Part of the church’s roof was also reportedly damaged. Dora is about 21 miles from Birmingham.

The storm system first pummeled Texas with severe weather Saturday and headed east to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

At least 34 tornadoes were reported in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia as of early Monday, the National Weather Service said. At least 18 people were killed.

