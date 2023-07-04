(WJW) – Al Roker has become a proud grandfather!

The beloved weather anchor and co-host of the Today show doesn’t want to be called grandpa though.

On Monday, July 3, Al Roker’s daughter Courtney Roker, 36, and her husband Wesley Laga welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Sky Clara Laga.

The Today show announced the joyous news on Tuesday morning.

Last month, Courtney and Wesley celebrated their baby shower on the same day as their second wedding anniversary.

Al Roker took to Instagram to share his excitement and congratulate the couple, while Courtney posted photos from the event.

“A new adventure is about to begin ❤️🍼,” Courtney captioned the post.

As for what the baby will call him? Al said he’s “Going for Pop-Pop” in an Instagram comment.