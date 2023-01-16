(WGHP) — Actor Al Brown has died at the age of 83, according to TMZ.

Brown is most well-known for his role as Stan Valchek in the hit television series “The Wire”; a show that many pundits consider to be one of the greatest of all time.

Brown appeared as Valchek, a Polish-American commander in the Baltimore Police Department for 20 episodes with a starring role in Season 2.

Brown’s daughter Jenny says that he passed away on Friday in Las Vegas due to his battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Jenny says that Brown’s acting career began in the ’90s and that her father was an Air Force veteran who served two tours in Vietnam.