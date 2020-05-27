Akron’s Soap Box Derby canceled

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for coverage on last year’s races.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The 83rd FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron has been canceled.

International Soap Box Derby officials say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19.

The Soap Box Derby competition hasn’t been canceled since World War II.

According to a press release, they plan on trying to reschedule the event.

The event brings thousands of people to the area and pumps a lot of money into the local economy, as well as provides scholarship money for racers.

The Soap Box Derby STEM summer camps at Derby Downs scheduled in June are also canceled.

Click here for a full list of summer cancellations and closures