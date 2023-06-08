AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Akron has officially announced its plans for the Fourth of July weekend, including the return of the Rib, White and Blue Festival at Lock 3!

The festival will go from June 30 through July 4, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. each day.

At the festival, visitors can enjoy ribs, pulled pork, chicken, corn and a variety of fair food from local vendors. Local vendors include:

After Hours BBQ

PigFoot BBQ

Grill Masters

Stray Dog Trucks

Homemade Delites

National rib vendors will compete for bragging rights for Best Ribs, Best Sauce and People’s Choice Awards.

Admission to the festival is free as well as parking at the City of Akron decks, including the State Street Parking Deck and Cascade Parking Deck. Those parking decks will both be free from 6 p.m. June 30 until 12 a.m. July 3.

Regular rates will apply on July 3, but there will be free parking again on July 4. Motorcycle parking is available on Quaker St.

There will also be concerts on the Lock 3 Cleveland Clinic Stage beginning at 7 p.m. each day. Those include:

June 30: Draw The Line– The Endorsed Aerosmith Tribute with Lady Lyre

July 1: Straight On-Heart Tribute with Angie Haze Project

July 2: EU (Experience Unlimited) with Akron’s Real Deal. Presented by The City of Akron and 3R1 Entertainment.

July 3: Hotel California – The Original Eagles Tribute Band with The TwistOffs

July 4: Wanted–Bon Jovi Tribute with Wishgarden

The festival comes to a close on the Fourth of July with a downtown fireworks display set to launch right after the Akron RubberDucks game ends around 9:45 p.m.

Other neighborhood fireworks displays will be launched from Patterson Park Sports Complex and the Akron Executive Airport at 9:45 p.m.

For more information about the Rib, White and Blue Festival at Lock 3, click here.