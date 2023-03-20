AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – It was standing room only at Akron Public Schools special board meeting Monday night as the district considered a new facilities plan.

Parents voiced their concerns to the school board, particularly about Miller South Visual and Performing Arts School and STEM High School.

“Part of the reason there was an uproar is the idea not to relocate, but to remove fourth and fifth grade from the program,” said parent Stephanie Cook.

Cook fears that Miller South will only have grades 6 through 8, if and when it is relocated.

Cutting grades 4 and 5 from Miller South is part of one of the now five options the school board is currently considering.

According to chief operating officer Stephen Thompson, the district is experiencing declining enrollment at most of its schools.

“In fourth and fifth grade, you get a chance to check out all of your options. So in 6th grade you can add something, so that’s why fourth and fifth grade is so special,” said student Fiona Cook.

All plans include relocating Miller South, STEM and Pfeiffer Elementary School, along with building an athletic complex at the former Kent Middle School campus.

Some plans will also cost millions of dollars. It’s something else the board has to consider before making a decision next week.