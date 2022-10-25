AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Zoo’s 10-year-old capybara, Atlantis, sadly passed away on Saturday, zoo officials confirmed.

According to zoo officials, the capybara’s care team noticed her health declining quickly and after an exam, veterinarian staff found several abnormalities due to old age.

The zoo then had to make the difficult decision to euthanize the animal.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of Atlantis. She will be missed by all the staff at the Akron Zoo, along with her many fans,” said Shelley Orloski, career pathways manager at the Akron Zoo and Capybara Species Survival Plan (SSP) program leader for AZA.

The average life expectancy for female capybaras is 8.6 years.

Orloski said although the SSP makes breeding recommendations for capybaras, the zoo’s main goal is the health and well-being of the animals.

“Atlantis had let us know over the years that she preferred to be solitary. I’m grateful to the Akron Zoo for making every accommodation for Atlantis and for embracing the spunky capybara for who she was as an individual,” Orloski said.

Atlantis was born in 2012 at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas. She was brought to Akron in 2014.

