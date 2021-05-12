Akron Zoo welcomes litter of eight endangered red wolf pups

Four pups sent to live in native habitat in North Carolina

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Zoo is celebrating the birth of critically endangered red wolf pups.

Juno gave birth to eight pups on April 22. It’s the first time these animals have been born at the Akron Zoo.

The Red Wolf Recovery Plan, part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, sent four of the pups to be fostered in a den in their native habitat. The two males and two females were flown to their new home North Carolina on May 1.

“This is the first time since 2014 that red wolf pups have been reintroduced into their native habitat. Red wolves are critically endangered, with fewer than 20 wolves estimated to be left in their native habitat,” the Akron Zoo said.

Four little wolves remain with their parents at the Akron Zoo. They are living in a den box in a private habitat. Guests may begin to see them in June.