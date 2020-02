AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Zoo is welcoming a Speke’s gazelle calf for the first time in its history.

The little lady, named Aluna, was born on Jan. 4. Right now, she is living with her mother, Gambella, in the gazelle barn and will make her public debut in the spring.

Speke’s gazelles are new to the Akron Zoo and can be found in the Pride of Africa when the weather is warmer. The Akron Zoo said only 10 zoos in North America have this species of gazelle.

More stories on the Akron Zoo here