AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Zoo has welcomed three new animals, a Sumatran tiger and a brand new species to the zoo, two cinereous vultures.

According to a press release from the Akron Zoo, the new female Sumatran tiger, named Sumini, is two years old and came from the Dallas Zoo after a recommendation from the Sumatran Tiger Species Survival Plan.

The SSP is a program that works to ensure a healthy, genetically diverse population of tigers, according to the release.

The zoo’s male tiger, Eko, and Sumini are set to have a breeding recommendation in the future, according to the release.

The cinereous vultures, a 33-year-old male named Irv and a 24-year-old female named Bondi are a bonded pair from the Denver Zoo.

The two vultures moved to Akron after a recommendation from the Cinereous Vulture SSP.

Irv and Bondi made their public debut on Dec. 14 while Sumini will make her public debut in early 2024.

