Akron Zoo staying open during stay-at-home advisory

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Zoo said it plans to stay open during Summit County’s stay-at-home health advisory.

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro and Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda issued the advisory on Thursday in response to the rising COVID-19 cases. Residents are asked to only leave their homes for work, school or essential needs.

The Akron Zoo said after reviewing the advisory, it will remain open and continue with events like Wild Lights.

“The health of our guests, staff and animals continues to be our top priority, including your mental health. As a COVID-compliant outdoor experience and park, we serve to be a safe location for you and your family to visit. The animals love seeing you and sharing your day,” the zoo said on Friday.

