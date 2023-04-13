*Attached video: Watch: Animals at Australia zoos enjoying Easter snacks

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – One of the world’s oldest mountain chicken frogs, who lived at the Akron Zoo, has sadly passed away.

Dominic, who would have turned 19 years old in two months, passed away on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Akron Zoo, the average life expectancy for a mountain chicken frog is only 12 years old.

According to the release, Dominic’s health had been slowly declining due to his age. He lost his vision due to cataracts and his care team has recently had to help him with eating.

“Recently in the last few weeks, his condition worsened and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize him,” the release said.

Dominic was born on June 12, 2004, at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. He moved to the Akron Zoo in 2005 when the Komodo Kingdom Education Building was opened, where he has lived ever since, according to the release.

“Dominic’s age was a true testament to the mission here at the Akron Zoo,” said Doug Piekarz, president & CEO at the Akron Zoo. “We provide exceptional care for every animal – big or small, furry or scaly – and those animals are able to connect our guests to wildlife and inspire lifelong learning. Dominic was no exception. Guests, adults and children alike, loved to see the ‘really big frog’ who was always there to greet them as they entered the Komodo Kingdom.”

According to the release, mountain chicken frogs are classified as critically endangered by the IUCN Red List. They are native to the Caribbean Islands of Dominica and Montserrat.

Mountain chicken frogs are also one of the largest in the world, according to the Akron Zoo. Adults can grow to be more than eight inches long and weigh up to two pounds.

Dominic was the only mountain chicken frog at the Akron Zoo.