AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Zoo is offering family-friendly admission prices multiple times in November.

Zoo enthusiasts can get in for free in honor of Election Day, Veterans Day and a special holiday shopping event.

Nov. 8: Before or after voting, people can head to the zoo on for free admission all day, although parking is not free.

Nov. 9-13: The zoo is celebrating Veterans Appreciation Days by offering free admission for all veterans and 50% off for immediate family members. A military ID is required to receive the discount in person.

Nov. 12: Admission is waived all day long for Shop-a-Holidays, formerly known as Trunk Show. Attendees can expect nearly 50 vendor booths full of holiday goodies to purchase. Find out more about the event right here.

Admission is normally $9 for all older than 2, who are free, and parking is $5. During the fall/winter, the zoo (located at 505 Euclid Avenue) is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.